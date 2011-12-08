Daimer Unveils Hard Floor Cleaners Housed in Acoustic Low Noise Cases

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- Daimer Industries®, a top worldwide steam cleaners supplier as noted in Google rankings, is now shipping an XTreme Power HSC 14000A line of acoustic-damping, low-noise, hard floor cleaners than accept attachments for many common applications. The advanced systems can be ordered with tools for motorized spinning on hardened surfaces, additional heads for wall and counter applications, and attachments for upholstery and rugs.



"Our latest 14000A hard floor cleaners can manage dirty jobs that previously took the work of several different machines," explained Matthew Baratta, Daimer.com low-acoustic systems spokesperson. "Even more uniquely, the machines come in acoustically balance cases that reduce noise production and allow the units to be used in busy environments or when noise can be a major concern."



Low Noise, Many Surfaces



Daimer®’s XTreme Power® HSC 14000A is a line hard floor cleaners that has been housed in custom-designed, low acoustic cases. The cases are manufactured to limit motor and pump noise to nearly 58 decibels. The extraction base unit housings include a warranty for up to 5 years.



The hard floor cleaners are based on pump units that can deliver pressures ranging from 0 to as high 1500 psi. Daimer® recommends 500 psi or less for rugs and higher levels for tile and grout cleaning applications. The floor cleaning equipment comes with 19-inch wide motor-driven spinning heads designed for cleaning the pores found in many porous tiled surfaces.



The machines also feature totally automatic filling and auto discharging capabilities that can be turned off when not required. The hard floor cleaners have dumping capacities rated for 5 gallons per minute. The machines can clean with heated water with an inlet temperature as high as 140ºF, depending on the application.



About Daimer Industries, Inc.®

