Daimer Unveils Tile Floor Cleaners Home Page With New Navigation

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2011 -- Daimer Industries®, a primary source of hard surface machines, has revamped its home page to include various categories of porous and non-porous cleaning systems, such as tile floor cleaners, floor/hard surfaces systems and pressure washers.



"The revamped main page better displays our newest tile floor cleaners and other equipment in the Super Max™ and XTreme Power® categories of equipment," noted Daimer.com power systems media manager Matthew Baratta. "By revamping our navigation and surfacing more of our content, we’re able to better help commercial buyers find just the right equipment at just the right price.



Options for Tile Floor Cleaners



The Daimer.com home page was redesigned to introduce more clean space so visitors can more easily find the equipment they need. Daimer® also went with a gray and black background to appeal to its commercial and professional buyers who prefer sites without a lot of clutter.



In addition, Daimer® decreased the amount of text on the page and added new graphics for each of the eight categories of machinery that it offers: pressure washers, carpet cleaners, floor/hard surface cleaners, industrial steam cleaning equipment, tile floor cleaners, auto detailing products and gum removal units.



The equipment that targets tile floors includes: tile floor cleaners, tile and grout cleaner machines, floor cleaning machines, tile cleaning, steam cleaner, floor steam cleaners. Many cleaning pros also use steam cleaners for tile and grout.



In recent weeks, Daimer® also enhanced its website with videos and navigation changes to help buyers more easily find the appropriate tile floor cleaners systems.



Additional information about Daimer® tile floor cleaners, floor steamer machines, tile cleaning machines, steam cleaner products and floor steam cleaners, can be obtained at http://www.daimer.com/floor-hard-surfaces



