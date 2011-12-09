Daimer Vapor Steam Cleaners Demystified in New Free Download

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, the highest search-ranked online source for vapor steam cleaners, has offered a free download in the form of a brochure describing the features and technologies employed in the company’s popular KleenJet® Mega 500V. The PDF brochure is viewable on common digital platforms and can be obtained free from the Daimer.com internationally-accessible Web site.



"We plan to produce this type of no-cost PDF booklet for the majority of our most popular vapor steam cleaners to allow buyers to quickly tell if a system will meet their needs," explained Daimer.com’s product content executive Matthew Baratta. "This latest document demystifies the technologies, while describing the critical capabilities of the 500V."



500V Vapor Steam Cleaners in Plain English



The hot-off-the-press brochure is in a small, quickly downloadable PDF file. The Mega 500V brochure is programmed for view-ability on popular digital devices, such as desktop computers, portables, cell phones and tablet PCs.



The PDF document describes the 500V vapor steam cleaners using two pages. The page 1 cover sports a photo of the machine unit and images of its common uses on tile and hard surfaces.



The page 2 inner page uses layman’s vocabulary to discuss key technologies found in Daimer® vapor steam cleaners, such as the proprietary boiler systems. The boiler section includes a photo with highlighted parts and descriptive captions. In the middle of the page, steam cleaner specifications are offered. For example, a multi-colored chart lists pressures, maximum temperatures, boiler size and information about the vacuum extraction system and HEPA filtration unit.



For additional information about Daimer® vapor steam cleaners, steam cleaner add-ons, steam vacuum cleaners, commercial steam cleaners or portable steam cleaner machines, visit http://www.daimer.com/steam-cleaners/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



