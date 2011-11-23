Daimer’s 50 Hz Carpet Shampooers Ship with 7.6 Meter Hoses

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, an international and regional source for 50 Hz carpet shampooers, has just shipped its first XTreme Power® XPH-5850T machines with extra long hoses capable of handling larger indoor rug extraction cleaning jobs.



"We’re now offering extra length hoses with our most popular small canister systems, like the XTreme Power® 5850T," notes Daimer.com extraction and advanced systems representative Matthew Baratta. "These new carpet shampooers retain their lightweight, but can now handle larger jobs requiring work farther from the base unit."



Long Hose 50 Hz Carpet Shampooers



The new 7.6 meter hose bundled with Daimer®’s enhanced XTreme Power® 5850T is about 25 percent longer than the previous 6 meter hose. The longer hose provides a cleaning radius of nearly 610 meters. The increased radius allows operators to use a cleaning head farther from the base unit, which means less manual moving of the unit.



Each of the XTreme Power® 5850T carpet shampooers also ships with the company’s redesigned floor wand, which offers nearly 60 percent more suction than the wand it replaced last summer.



The 50 Hz carpet shampooers feature 11.7 bar of expulsion pressure, a tank heating system than can reach 66.5ºC and ample on-unit storage. The machines are equipped with 17 liters of solution capacity and just over 15 liters of recovery fluid capacity. The systems include Daimer®'s proprietary, quick drying/low-moisture technology that can leave carpets dry in nearly four hours, depending on ambient conditions in the cleaning area.



For additional information about Daimer® carpet shampooers, commercial carpet cleaner offerings, carpet steam cleaner systems, carpet cleaning machines or professional carpet cleaners, visit http://www.daimer.com/carpet-cleaner/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220. The new carpet shampooers are available to customers in most countries and minimum orders apply.



About Daimer Industries, Inc.®

Daimer®, http://www.daimer.com, is a major supplier and worldwide exporter of the cleaning industry's leading line of KleenJet® steam cleaners/vapor steam cleaners/ steam cleaning equipment; Super Max™ commercial and industrial pressure washers, including cold water, hot water, and steam pressure washing machines; and XTreme Power® floor cleaners, including carpet cleaners and hard surface cleaners.