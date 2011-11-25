Daimer’s Gas Pressure Washer “Widget” Matches Web Buyers to Machines

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, among the Internet’s leading resources for cleaning professionals, has posted a free to use, online gas pressure washer widget that recommends the right configurations to match users’ requirements. The new configuration gadget lets buyers select from a list of criteria that include heating and power options, as well as pressure to narrow down the options in Daimer® Inc.’s enhanced Super Max™ series of gas power washers.



"All a Daimer.com visitor needs to do is click a category and then pick a selection -- some easy steps -- and the configuration widget handles the heavy lifting," noted Daimer.com’s Web technologies spokes manager Matthew Baratta. "We always get customer kudos for our interface enhancements that make our site easier to use, so this was a logical next: develop a tool specifically for users of gas pressure washer machines."



Easier Shopping for a Gas Pressure Washer



Daimer®’s click-to-pick widget has been posted in the Super Max™ section of the company’s Internet site. Shoppers are able to select gas/fuel power or gas/fuel heating or both from various options. Then the widget generates a graphical, interactive list of suggested gas pressure washer machines that includes images and system specifications.



The gas options users can select from include:



- Power sources: fuel-powered engines or electric motor units.

- Heating sources: fuel-heated or electric heated.



The fuel options for engines range from diesel to gasoline to jet fuel to propane. The heating sources range from butane to jet fuel to natural gas to oil/diesel to propane. Gas pressure washer machines that are heated and powered by fuel offer the advantage of total mobility because the units do not need to be tethered to an electrical power source or outlet.



For additional information about Daimer®'s high pressure cleaners, commercial pressure washer systems, gas pressure washer systems, best electric pressure washer machines for healthcare or best pressure washers for commercial applications, visit http://www.daimer.com/pressure-washers/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220. Daimer® gas pressure washer machines are available to customers in most countries.



About Daimer Industries, Inc.®

Daimer®, http://www.daimer.com, is a major supplier and worldwide exporter of the cleaning industry's leading line of KleenJet® steam cleaners/vapor steam cleaners/ steam cleaning equipment; Super Max™ commercial and industrial pressure washers, including cold water, hot water, and steam pressure washing machines; and XTreme Power® floor cleaners, including carpet cleaners and hard surface cleaners.

