Daimer’s New Auto Detailing Systems to Target Car Interiors With 50 Hz Power

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc., a full-service supplier to the auto detailing hardware business, has just now shipped an enhanced, upgraded line of KleenJet® car interior steam cleaning equipment. The new Ultra 5050CVP series has been manufactured to clean and disinfect non-porous, un-upholstered hard surfaces found in vehicle interiors. The new series, which sports a commercial vacuum, now offers nearly 12% more heat and 4% of additional pressure than the existing Ultra 5050CVP auto detailing models it replaces.



"Our 50 Hz Ultra 5050CVP is sold with around 36 add-on parts, along with direct water feed support for the added continuous cleaning requested by the largest auto detailing customers," boasts Daimer.com 50 Hz interior systems product representative Matthew Baratta. "The goal was to enhance the performance of the Kleenjet® line so our foreign auto detailing customers could have access to the same performance as our 60 Hz domestic customers."



Interior Auto Detailing, Highest Performance



Daimer®’s KleenJet® Ultra 5050CVP vehicle steam cleaner machines target the non-porous, non-upholstered surfaces inside fine trucks and cars. Specifically, the equipment is effective on plastics, vinyl, leathers surfaces and other types of materials found in dash boards, vents or even door jams. These systems also come with industrial vacuum systems that reduce wiping and enhance overall productivity.



These 50 Hz KleenJet® Ultra 5050CVP auto detailing systems include a commercial boiler, temperatures approaching 187°C and pressure levels approaching 8.6 bar. The machines also include Daimer®’s own disinfecting system known as ATIS®. Additional parts included with the machines range from extension rods to brushes and scrapers to steam squeegees.



Note: Daimer® sells the 5050CVP auto detailing steam cleaner systems specifically for automotive interiors and non-porous materials. For porous upholstery or carpeting surfaces, the company sells the XTreme Power® carpet cleaner machines. For cleaning vehicle exteriors, Daimer® offers Super Max™ steam car wash pressure washers.



For additional information about Daimer®’s steam car wash systems, car wash machines, auto detailing business offerings or mobile car wash products, visit http://www.daimer.com/auto-detailing or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220. The car cleaning steam cleaners and other offerings are available to customers in most countries.



About Daimer Industries, Inc.®

Daimer®, http:www.daimer.com, is a major supplier and worldwide exporter of the cleaning industry's leading line of KleenJet® steam cleaners/vapor steam cleaners/steam cleaning equipment; Super Max™ commercial and industrial pressure washers, including cold water, hot water, and steam pressure washing machines; and XTreme Power® floor cleaners, including carpet cleaners and hard surface cleaners.