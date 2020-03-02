Dairy Alternative Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments : The Whitewave Foods Company, Kite Hill, Oalty, Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Dairy Alternative Market: Inclusive Insight



Dairy Alternatives are defined as that the products which are made from plant-based include almond, pea, soy, cashew, and others. These products have a number of advantages including lactose-free, gluten-free, sugarfree, GMO-free, cholesterol free. These plant-based products reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetics and other numbers of health advantages.



The well-established Key players in the market are: The Whitewave Foods Company, Kite Hill, Oalty, Blue Diamond Growers, Earth's Own Food Company Inc., Sunopta, Pureharvest, Pacific Foods Of Oregon, Inc., Sanitarium, Hain Celestial And Others



Almond milk has a number of advantage such as nutritious, low in calories, maintain the blood sugar, dairy free, provide strengthen bone, enrich with vitamin D. Cashew milk is useful in boosting the tryptophan hormone which increases serotonin production in the brain. Soy milk also has various advantages such as a good source of protein which is the supply of calcium in the body, lactose-free, natural product.



Coconut milk is another type of dairy alternatives which have numerous advantages such as highly nutritious, rich in fiber and a good source of vitamin C,E,B1,B3,B5,B6 and another essential mineral include iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus. Rice milk is also the widely used type of dairy alternatives which have a number of advantages include a good source of protein, calcium, vitamin, minerals without the saturated fat and calories. Oat milk is also the type of dairy alternatives which have different advantages include gluten free, the great source of vitamin, minerals, and antioxidants. Global Dairy Alternative Market is expected to reach USD 28,336.61 million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Dairy Alternative Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Cashew Milk, Oat Milk, Rice Milk), Type (Inorganic, Organic), Formulation (Plain & Sweetened, Flavoured & Unsweetened, Flavoured & Sweetened, Plain & Unsweetened), Application (Food, Beverages), Nutritive (Protein, Vitamins, Carbohydrates), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online, Specialized Stores), Brands (Silk, Blue Diamond, So Delicious, Califia Farms, Dream, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Product Launch:



In August, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) launched high calcium plant milk in Australia. On international World Plant Milk Day company launched this product and shared health benefits of plant milk.



In November, VALSOIA S.P.A (Italy) launched two almond gelato formats. It is 100% dairy free product. This product name was Il Gelato auf basis von mandeln 4 ministicks and Il Gelato auf basis von mandeln 8 Sandwich.



In May, Ripple Foods (U.S.) launched travel friendly kids pack. It is available in chocolate, vanilla, original, unsweetened original flavor.



In May, Ripple Foods (U.S.) launched pea based vegan milk. It is made from non GMO pea protein and allergen free.



