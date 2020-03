Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- The global dairy alternatives market is set to grow remarkably on account of the evolving dietary lifestyles of the masses. Additionally, people across the world are persistently following flexitarianism and veganism, which, in turn, would impact the market positively. This information is given in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, "Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, and Others), Product Type (Non-dairy Milk, Butter, Cheeses, Yogurts, Ice Cream, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026." As per the report, the dairy alternatives market size is projected to reach USD 25,122.71 million by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 9.79% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 12,077.35 million in 2018.



Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most prominent companies operating in the dairy alternatives market. They are as follows:



- Blue Diamond Growers

- Danone S.A.

- Goya Foods, Inc.

- The Whitewaves Food Company

- Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

- SunOpta, Inc.

- Organic Valley

- Daiya Food, Inc.

- Eden Foods, Inc.

- Living Harvest Foods, Inc.

- Other key market players



Highlights of the Report



- Analysis and forecast of the market data by utilizing coherent and statistical models.

- Extensive analysis of the dairy substitutes market trends, opportunities, hindrances, growth drivers, and hindrances.

- List of the most significant regions that are expected to exhibit the majority of growth in demand.

- In-depth information about the key players and their business strategies to increase sales.



As compared to the traditional dairy counterparts, plant milk and milk products are anticipated to gain more popularity in the coming years owing to the surging trend of veganism. The rising inclination of people towards vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian food lifestyles would also increase the demand for dairy substitutes. Apart from that, the ever-increasing concerns regarding environmental impacts, animal welfare, and health may limit the growth of the dairy sector. As per one of our lead analysts, "Nowadays, consumers are shifting towards value-added products that are appealing to their aesthetic and nutritional needs." These factors, together, are likely to augment the dairy alternatives market growth during the forthcoming years.



Asia Pacific to Lead Stoked by Rising Prevalence of Obesity & Hypercholesterolemia



In terms of geography, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific had acquired a dairy alternative market revenue of USD 6,555.86 million in 2018. The region is set to dominate in the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and cow milk allergy. Also, rising cases of obesity and hypercholesterolemia, as well as concerns regarding calories, are making the consumers shift towards vegan diets at a fast pace. Hence, they are opting for cow milk alternatives more in this region. In the emerging economies, dairy alternatives are posing as cost-effective substitutes. Lastly, the young populaces are likely to demand for the substitutes more as these products are eco-friendly and sustainable.



Major Segments includes:



By Source



- Soy

- Almond

- Coconut

- Rice

- Oats

- Others



By Product Type



- Non-dairy Milk

- Butter

- Cheeses

- Yogurts

- Ice Cream

- Others



By Distribution Channel



- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

- Convenience stores

- Online Retail

- Others



By Region



Key Players Aim to Broaden Product Portfolio by Launching Novel Products



Major players present in the market are focusing on launching innovative products to enhance product portfolio and upsurge sales worldwide. Industry giants, such as Nestle, Perfect Day, and Starbucks, are either unveiling their products in the market or are planning to launch them soon to hold the maximum dairy alternative market share. Below are a few of the key industry developments:



- January 2020: Nestle S.A., a Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation, unveiled 'GoodNes,' it's latest chocolate oat milk. It the company's first non-dairy product line. GoodNes contains 40% less sugar, unlike the regular chocolate almond milk. It is made with non-G.M.O. ingredients and is also is gluten-free and dairy-free.

- January 2020: Starbucks, an American coffee company and coffeehouse chain, declared its plan to launch two new dairy-free drinks to its Canadian and U.S. menus. It would also sell oat milk regionally. Oat milk will be available in around 1,300 cafes in the Midwest, including locations in Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, and Illinois.

- December 2019: Perfect Day, a food technology company based in California, announced that it has raised approximately USD 140 million in a Series C funding round led by Horizon Ventures and Temasek. As per the officials, this funding will be used to intensify business partnerships, broaden the company's product portfolio, and expand its production capacity.



