A rise in the focus of consumers on the various nutritional values such as high vitamin and protein content and low calories of milk is likely to influence the growth trajectory of the global dairy alternatives market in the near future.
Soymilk is a popular dairy alternative, which comes with multiple minerals such as magnesium, potassium, sodium, zinc, phosphorous, calcium, and iron. This dairy alternative is extremely popular amongst patients with heart issues as it diminishes levels of cholesterol. In addition to that, soymilk comes with as much protein as cow milk and is quite low in calories as compared to skim and whole milk. As such, augmented consumption of soymilk is likely to drive the demand for dairy alternatives in the years to come. It is estimated that consumption of dairy alternatives is likely to rise with the outbreak of a global pandemic, COVID-19. In a bid to boost immunity to survive COVID-19, people are expected to increase consumption of nutritious dairy alternatives. As such, it is expected that the global dairy alternatives market is likely to witness rapid growth during the times of COVID-19 and afterwards.
Expansion in the Pool of Geriatric Population to Spell Growth of the Market
Many consumers consider a vegan diet to be a highly nutritious and healthy one. Such people prefer having various dairy alternatives such as
rice milk
almond milk
soy milk
coconut milk
In addition, many other plant-based milk products. Increased adoption of a vegan diet is likely to play a positive role in the expansion of the global dairy alternatives market.
Implementation of effective marketing technologies such as segmentation and diversification can lead to an increase in the sales of dairy alternatives. The main objective behind such marketing strategies is to generate demand for these products amongst various types of consumers such as vegans, trainers, and lactose intolerant consumers. Furthermore, it is essential to place the product at the right place, right time, and through the right channel of sales.
Dairy Alternatives Market: Innovative Soy Milk Offerings Gain Demand with Novel Packaging Techniques:
Players in the dairy alternatives market are introducing unique dairy alternatives in the food and beverage landscape. According to NIH (National Institutes of Health), ~65% of the world population faces the issue of lactose intolerance. This is why manufacturers in the dairy alternatives market are innovating on alternatives such as soy milk with chickpea protein.
To add further value to their products, dairy alternatives market manufacturers are innovating on novel packaging options such as microwaveable aseptic carton packs. In order to provide 'on-the-go' convenience for consumers, soy milk is designed to be served warm with first-of-its-kind technology of microwaveable packaging. This helps in brand enhancement and premiumization of nutritional beverages, which leads to flexibility for sales through various distribution channels.
Manufacturers in the dairy alternatives market are developing fail-safe packaging mechanisms to protect the product from light, oxygen, scent, water, and even overheating. As such, dairy alternatives market players are increasing the distribution of soy milk products using online retail channels, groceries, and convenience stores. The nutritional value of soy milk is leveraged with high protein ingredients such as cabbage, banana, broccoli, and the like.
