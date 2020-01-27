Dairy Blends Market Growth Strategies & Worldwide Growth Survey by 2025

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Dairy Blends Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Dairy Blends market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Cargill, Inc. (United States), Agropur Ingredients (United States), Intermix Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Cape Food Ingredients (South Africa), Bakels Edible Oil (New Zealand), Clofine Dairy & Food Products, Inc. (United States), Feed & Food Trading BV (Netherlands), Mataura Valley Milk (United Kingdom), Americana Dairy LLC (United States) and Maltra Foods (Australia).



Dairy blends made from concentrated cream or butter and butter. It is made from butter blends which are mixed with vegetable oils and are from processed butter fat which are free from saturated fat. One of the benefit of dairy blend is that it is spreadable as it contains vegetable oil and can be consumed with breads. Dairy blends can be mixed and combined with other ingredients like salt, vegetable oils, sugar, aroma and flavorings depending on the taste and preferences of the consumers. The usage of dairy enhance the real taste of the product. It provides many nutritional benefits to the consumer when blend with other source of protein to consumers.



According to AMA, key business segments sales will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Type (Dairy Mixtures, Dairy/Non-Dairy Ingredients, Dairy as Functional Ingredient, Dairy as Carrier, Others (Combinations, Dairy/Protein Derivatives, Dairy/Non-Dairy Fat Component)), Application (Ice Cream, Yogurt, Infant Formula, Bakery & Confectionaries, Dairy Products, Ready-Cooked Dishes, Others), Form Types (Powder, Liquid, Spreadable), the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry.



Industry players have ambitious plans to introduce a whole host of new products into various markets around the world. Some examples are variant to be introduced in eight EMEA markets in Q4 2019 and 2020. Considering all round activities some of the players profiles that would be worth checking are Cargill, Inc. (United States), Agropur Ingredients (United States), Intermix Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Cape Food Ingredients (South Africa), Bakels Edible Oil (New Zealand), Clofine Dairy & Food Products, Inc. (United States), Feed & Food Trading BV (Netherlands), Mataura Valley Milk (United Kingdom), Americana Dairy LLC (United States) and Maltra Foods (Australia).



Market Drivers

- Usage of Dairy Blends In Making Juices

- Increasing Popularity of Food Products like Pizza and Burger



Market Trend

- Increasing Demand for Infant Formula



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness about the Benefit of Dairy Blend



Opportunities

- Increasing Use of Dairy Blend as Additives



Challenges

- Manufacturers Prefer To Use Conventional Dairy Products



Major Market Developments:

On April 1, 2019- Cargill intends to acquire Smet, boosting gourmet chocolate offering. The proposed acquisition emphasizes Cargill's commitment to its customers in the gourmet segment, building on the strengths of both organizations and enhancing complementary capabilities.



