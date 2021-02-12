Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- The increasing acceptance of advanced technology in the food and chemical industry has provided a platform for various proteins and nutrient supplements to enhance the quality of life. Dairy enzymes are added in cheese, yogurt, ice-cream, and other milk products to preserve their freshness and enhance the flavour and texture. The global dairy enzymes market is projected to be valued at USD 999.8 Million in 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% throughout the projected timeframe.



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Dairy Enzymes industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Dairy Enzymes industry.



Key market participants include DuPont, Kerry Group, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Connell Bros., Novozymes A/S, Biocatalysts Ltd, Amano Enzyme, and SternEnzym



Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Dairy Enzymes Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/452



Market Drivers

The elevation in awareness regarding food ingredient engineering and increasing need for various dairy products, including sugar-free yogurt, almond milk, lactose-free milk for the lactose intolerant population, are some of the active contributors towards the advancement in the dairy enzymes market. Ameliorating demand for cold serves and cheese with improved texture can be achieved with the use of added enzymes that extend the lifetime of products, reduce bitterness and improve digestion. The usage of microbial enzymes to produce prebiotic-rich milk and low-fat alternatives for obese consumers have gained popularity in the food industry. Moreover, the need to find a substitute for bovine milk and reduce its allergic behavior in toddlers with the addition of lipase and protease widens the growth area for dairy enzymes in protein-based food materials.



Regional Analysis

North America was the global leader in the dairy enzymes market with a total market share of 40.2% and is expected to hold its position due to the rise in lactose intolerant public, accessibility to a variety of milk products, demand for flavoured dairy, and escalating progress in the biotech industry of the region. Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR due to increasing urbanization, incrementing purchasing power of people, and flourishing research industry.



Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/452



Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences announced the launch of Versilk in North America. The new product is the latest in the company's range of enzymes. Its use helps beverages and yogurt attain optimal taste and texture.

The cheese segment held the largest market share of 33.7% in 2019. Dairy enzymes help reduce the bitterness of whey, improve freshness of cheese, and assist in the digestion of milk, which is driving the segment.

The microbial segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for cheese with rich flavor and texture has led to increasing utilization of microbial rennet, which is driving the microbial

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dairy enzymes market in 2019. Increasing demand among health-conscious people for innovative dairy products that are sugar-free, lactose-free, and enriched in prebiotic fiber is driving the market for dairy enzymes in the region.



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/452



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cheese

Milk

Yoghurt

Infant Formula

Ice Cream & Desserts

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Chymosin

Lipase

Lactase

Microbial Rennet

Others (Catalases and Proteases)



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Dairy Enzymes market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Dairy Enzymes market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Dairy Enzymes market growth worldwide?



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dairy-enzymes-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Dairy Enzymes Market Definition

1.2. Dairy Enzymes Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Dairy Enzymes Market Methodology

1.4. Dairy Enzymes Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Dairy Enzymes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Dairy Enzymes Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Dairy Enzymes Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Dairy Enzymes Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Dairy Enzymes Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Dairy Enzymes Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Dairy Enzymes Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…