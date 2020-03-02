Dairy Enzymes Market Trends and Overseas with Top Leading Players Like: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, DSM, Kerry Group, Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Dairy Enzymes Market: Inclusive Insight



Global Dairy Enzymes Market is expected to reach USD 918.68 million by 2025, from USD 527.54 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.



The well-established Key players in the market are: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, DSM, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Amano Enzyme Inc., Connell Bros. Co. LLC, Biocatalysts, sternenzym, ENMEX, National Enzyme Company, Noor Enzymes Pvt Ltd, Enzyme Supplies Limited, Biolaxi Corporation, Nature BioScience Pvt. L.T.D., American Laboratories, Inc., Novozymes and Fytozimus, among others.



Global Dairy Enzymes Market, By Type {Lactase, Chymosin, Microbial Rennet, Lipase, Others (Proteases and Catalases)}, By Source (Plant, Animal & Microorganism), By Application {Milk, Cheese, Ice Cream & Desserts, Yogurt, Whey, Infant Formula, Others (Butter and Edible Cream Products)}, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025



This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the dairy enzymes market in the next 8 years. Dairy enzymes are used to improve freshness in cheese, digest liquid milk and decrease whey bitterness.



There are several business applications that results in daily use of biotech products. In the field of biotechnology, some of them are the food science applications that utilize enzymes to produce as well as make improvements in the quality of different foods. Some enzymes are used in the dairy industries for the production of cheeses, yogurt, and other dairy products, although, other enzymes are used in a more specific manner to enhance texture or flavour.



The application of enzymes such as proteases, lipases, esterases, lactase, and catalase in dairy technology is highly recognized. Rennets are used for corner stone coagulation of milk in the first stage of cheese production. Proteases of various types are used for acceleration of cheeseripening, for modification of functional properties milk proteins to decrease the allergenic properties of cow milk products for kids. Lipases usage is mostly in cheese ripening for production of lipolytic flavours. Lactase is used to hydrolyze lactose to glucose and galactose as a digestive aid and to develop the solubility and sweetness in several dairy products.



In 2014, Ingredion (a global supplier of specialty ingredients) acquired Penford. The acquisition is said to enlarge Ingredion's higher-value forte portfolio, establish manufacturing of specialty potato starches in North America, and build its existence in nature-based hydrocolloid ingredients. Ingredion has funded approximately USD 340 million cash transaction with available cash and funds available under existing credit facilities. In 2013, Cincinnati-based Pro Mach Inc. has acquired the resources of Tekkra Systems. In Frankfurt, Germany, Tate & Lyle have also received the Beverage Innovation of the Year award at the Food Ingredients Europe Excellence Awards 2013.



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:



Increasing consumption of dairy products

Growing demand for low-lactose and lactose-free dairy products

Environmental benefits associated with enzymes

Restricted operational conditions

Dairy allergies



At the Last, Dairy Enzymes industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher's disclaimer.



