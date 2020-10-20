Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Dairy Food Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery



The dairy market manufacturing consists of sales of dairy products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dairy products from raw milk and processed milk products, produce dry, condensed, concentrated and evaporated dairy, and/or produce some dairy substitute products. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



The increasing incidence of lactose intolerance has led to a rise in demand for lactose free dairy products. Lactose intolerance is characterized as the inability to digest lactose, a disaccharide sugar composed of galactose and glucose found in milk. Lactose-free dairy products contain small amounts of an enzyme called lactase that help digest lactose. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, around 30 million Americans have some degree of lactose intolerance by the age of 20, thus indicating huge potential demand for lactose free dairy products.



The global dairy food market is expected to grow from $675.3 billion in 2019 to $692.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $847.2 billion in 2023.



Top Leading Companies mentioned are



Nestle; Dairy Farmers of America; Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited; Danone; Arla Foods



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global dairy food market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global dairy food market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dairy food market.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Milk And Butter Manufacturing; Cheese Manufacturing; Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Manufacturing; Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Manufacturing



News and Latest Development:



October 16, 2020: Prairie Farms cream cheese produced in Luana, Iowa, was named Grand Champion of the North Central Cheese Industries Association (NCCIA) annual cheese contest held in Norwood, Minn. Prairie Farms Dairy, Edwardsville, Ill., said the cream cheese took the top honors in the Miscellaneous category of the contest, with a 99.167 score. Meanwhile, Prairie Farms Cheese Division, Caves of Faribault, finished second in the same category with a score of 99.033 for its St. Pete's Select Blue Cheese.



August 21, 2020: New Scientific Literature Review Finds No Evidence of the Spread of COVID-19 Through Food Consumption or in Association with Food Packaging: The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), in partnership with North Carolina State University (NC State) researchers Drs. Lee-Ann Jaykus and Benjamin Chapman, conducted a scientific literature review to understand the nature of survival and persistence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in foods and on food contact surfaces and food packaging materials, and the potential for foodborne transmission.



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Dairy Food market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Dairy Food in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Dairy Food market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Dairy Food market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Dairy Food on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Dairy Food Market and assist manufacturers and Dairy Food organization to better grasp the development course of Dairy Food Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



