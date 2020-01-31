Dairy Food Market Outlook: 2020 the Year on a Positive Note : General Mills, Nestle, Amul

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Dairy Food Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dairy Food Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dairy Food. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are General Mills (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), FAGE (United Kingdom), Danone (France), Amul (India), Ultima Foods Inc. (Canada), Chobani (United States), Emmi Group (Switzerland), Muller UK & Ireland Group LLP (United Kingdom) and Kraft Heinz Company (United States).



Definition:

Dairy food includes milk and any product prepared from milk, such as butter, cheese, yogurt, and others. This type of food contains a high amount of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and carbohydrates. Dairy food is primarily derived from cattle, buffaloes, goats, sheep, and camels. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), cattle produce 82% of milk in the world, followed by buffaloes with 14%. The production, as well as consumption of dairy food in the world, is projected to grow by 1.3% by 2030. Rising incomes, urbanization and population growth are the major factors encouraging the growth of the dairy sector.



Market Drivers

- Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Is Increasing Demand for Dairy Foods

- Rising Populations and Changing Diets Are Increasing Demand



Market Trend

- Low-Fat and Non-Fat Dairy Products Are Preferred By Consumers

- Increase in Working Population Is Raising Demand for Ready-To-Eat Dairy Products



Restraints

- High Cost of Dairy Foods Is Restraining the Market in Underdeveloped Nations

- Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Food Products



Opportunities

- Availability of Numerous Distribution Channels

- Rising Concerns for Health and Wellness among Millennials



Challenges

- Unorganized Market Affecting Quality of Raw Materials



The Global Dairy Food Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Milk, Yogurt, Curd, Cream, Butter, Cheese, Ice-Cream, Others)

Application (Household, Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Others)

Fat Content (Full-Fat, Low-Fat, Non-Fat), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Dairy Food Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



