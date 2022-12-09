NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Dairy-Free Smoothies Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Dairy-Free Smoothies market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Innocent Drinks (United Kingdom), Tate & Lyle plc. (United Kingdom), Life Force Beverages LLC (United States), Golden State Foods Corporation (United States), Beaming Wellness, Inc. (United States), Maui Wowi Franchising, Inc. (United States), Campbell Soup Company (United States), Tasti D-Lite, LLC. (United States), WWF Operating Company (United States), Retail Zoo Pyt Ltd. (Australia) and Naked Juice (United States).



Definition: Smoothies without dairy are produced with dairy alternatives including water, soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, hazelnut milk, and others. Consuming dairy products in excess can cause elevated sugar levels, acne, nausea, diarrhea, and cramps, among other problems since they are hard to digest. Customers worldwide are increasingly looking for pleasant, simple-to-digest alternatives to dairy-based beverages, like dairy-free smoothies, as a result of growing knowledge of these ill effects. These factors are driving the market.



In May 2021, Naked Juice, an American brand of juices and smoothies, announced introducing two new ready-to-drink protein-rich dairy-free smoothies, Rich Chocolate and Velvety Vanilla. Indulgent Protein is an ideal on-the-go option for those looking for a delicious and satisfying smoothie after a workout or as an anytime indulgence.



Market Opportunities:

Integration of Value-Added Ingredients and Flavour Innovations in Dairy Alternative Beverages and Favorable Marketing and Correct Positioning of Plant-Based Beverages



Market Trends:

Growing health-conscious population and increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance, Growing Adoption of tasty alternatives to dairy-based beverages and Growing adoption of plant-based beverages



Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases, The rise in Trend of Veganism Is Being Witnessed Across Europe, Increasing Number of Product Launches and Investments by Major Players, Nutritional Benefits Offered By Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Beverages, Growing Consumer Inclination toward Veganism and Rapidly Growing Beverage Industry



The Global Dairy-Free Smoothies Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Distribution Channels (Direct (B2B), Indirect (B2C), Store-Based Retailing, Grocery Retailers, Convenience Stores, Independent Small Grocers, Mixed Retailers, Medical retailers, Supermarkets, Online Retailing), Flavour (Fruit Flavour Dairy-Free Smoothie, Vanilla Dairy-Free Smoothie, Chocolate Dairy-Free Smoothie, Other), Source (Fruit-Based Dairy-Free Smoothie, Water-Based Dairy-Free Smoothie, Coconut Milk Dairy-Free Smoothie, Other) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Global Dairy-Free Smoothies market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



In February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a leading global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, announces that it has today completed the acquisition of an 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co., Ltd., a well-established tapioca modified food starch manufacturer located in Thailand.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



