Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

Danone (France), Oui by Yoplai (France), So Delicious (United States), Silk Dairy (United States), Coyo (Australia), Goodmylk (India), Forager (United States), Chobani (United States), Activia (France), Culina (France), Siggi (United States), Maison Riviera (France), Epigamia (India), Granarolo S.p.A. (Italy).



Scope of the Report of Dairy Free Yoghurt:

Dairy-free yogurt, also known as non-dairy yogurt or plant-based yogurt, is a type of yogurt alternative that is made without dairy ingredients. Traditional yogurt is typically made from milk, usually cow's milk, which undergoes fermentation with live bacterial cultures. In contrast, dairy-free yogurt is made using plant-based ingredients as a milk substitute, and it undergoes a similar fermentation process with non-dairy probiotics or cultures to achieve its characteristic yogurt-like texture and flavor.



Market Trends:

Growing Preference for Non Dairy Yoghurt over Dairy Yoghurt



Opportunities:

Increasing Food and Beverages Industrial Expenditure

Growing Inclination towards Consuming Natural Ingredients Has Created Growth Opportunities



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoptions for Healthy Lifestyle

Rising Lactose Intolerance

Growing Awareness regarding Consuming Healthy Yoghurt Has Created Demand



Challenges:

Availability of Substitutes like Dairy Based Yoghurt



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Soy Yogurt, Flaxseed Yogurt, Almond Yogurt, Cashew Yogurt, Coconut Yogurt, Others), Category (Flavoured, Non-Flavoured), Sales Channel (Online {E-commerce Platform, Company Website}, Offline {Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores})



In August 2021, Dairy-free brand Silk has launched a new range of vegan Greek-style yogurts. It is made up of coconut milk. It has creamy taste and thick texture. Owing to this new launch, company has expanded its portfolio which further proliferating company's revenue stream.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



