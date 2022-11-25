NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Dairy Free Yoghurt Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Dairy Free Yoghurt market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Danone (France), Oui by Yoplai (France), So Delicious (United States), Silk Dairy (United States), Coyo (Australia), Goodmylk (India), Forager (United States), Chobani (United States), Activia (France), Culina (France), Siggi (United States), Maison Riviera (France), Epigamia (India), Granarolo S.p.A. (Italy).



Scope of the Report of Dairy Free Yoghurt

Dairy Free Yoghurt is also known as vegan yogurt. It is made up of coconut, soy, oat, almond milk and cashew. It contain beneficial amount of probiotic bacteria. It consist of good amount of calcium, fibre. Number of vegan yoghurt are rich in protein and calcium. It is mostly preferred for lactose intolerance people. Hence, rising adoptions for healthy and natural ingredients has created growth opportunities for the Dairy Free Yoghurt market. Growing food and beverages industrial expenditure is impacting on the market in profitable manner.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Soy Yogurt, Flaxseed Yogurt, Almond Yogurt, Cashew Yogurt, Coconut Yogurt, Others), Category (Flavoured, Non-Flavoured), Sales Channel (Online {E-commerce Platform, Company Website}, Offline {Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores})



Market Drivers:

Rising Lactose Intolerance

Growing Awareness regarding Consuming Healthy Yoghurt Has Created Demand

Increasing Adoptions for Healthy Lifestyle



Market Trends:

Growing Preference for Non Dairy Yoghurt over Dairy Yoghurt



Opportunities:

Increasing Food and Beverages Industrial Expenditure

Growing Inclination towards Consuming Natural Ingredients Has Created Growth Opportunities



Challenges:

Availability of Substitutes like Dairy Based Yoghurt



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



