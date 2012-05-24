Dairy - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Dairy - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Dairy industry in each of the G8 (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and Japan) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on Dairy market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country. .



Includes a five-year forecast of the Dairy industry



Highlights



The G8 countries contributed $160,067.7 million in 2010 to the global dairy industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% between 2006 and 2010.



The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $186,842.1 million in 2015, with a CAGR of 3.1% over the 2010–15 period.



Among the G8 countries, the US holds the major share of the dairy industry. It accounted for a share of 30.7% in 2010.



Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the dairy industry, with market revenues of $49,191 million in 2010.



The US is expected to lead the dairy industry in the G8 nations with a value of $58,793.5 million in 2015.



Market Definition



The dairy market consists of retail sales of cheese, chilled desserts, cream, fromage frais, milk, spreadable fats and yogurt. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2010 annual average exchange rates.



