Dairy: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Dairy: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Dairy industry. It includes detailed data on global dairy market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).



Includes a five-year forecast of the dairy industry



Highlights



The global dairy market grew by 4% in 2010 to reach a value of $327,163.8 million.



In 2015, the global dairy market is forecast to have a value of $398,722.4 million, an increase of 21.9% since 2010.



Milk is the largest segment of the global dairy market, accounting for 35.5% of the market's total value.



Europe accounts for 47.7% of the global dairy market value.



Groupe Danone is the leading player in the global dairy market, generating a 5.4% share of the market's value.



Market Definition



The dairy market consists of retail sales of cheese, chilled desserts, cream, fromage frais, milk, spreadable fats and yogurt. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2010 annual average exchange rates.



