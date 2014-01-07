Dairy in Europe - New Market Research Report

New Food market report from MarketLine: "Dairy in Europe"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Dairy in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe dairy market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The dairy market consists of retail sales of cheese, milk, soy products, spreadable fats and yogurt. The volume in this market consists of cheese, yoghurt and spreadable fats and does not include milk and soy products. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The European dairy market had total revenues of $135.5bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 2.0% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 17.0 billion kg in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to follow a similar pattern with an anticipated CAGR of 2.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $154.0bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the dairy market in Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the dairy market in Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key dairy market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe dairy market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Europe economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Europe dairy market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Europe dairy market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe dairy market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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