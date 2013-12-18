Dairy in Norway - New Study Released

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Dairy in Norway", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Dairy in Norway industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Norway dairy market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The dairy market consists of retail sales of cheese, milk, soy products, spreadable fats and yogurt. The volume in this market consists of cheese, yoghurt and spreadable fats and does not include milk and soy products. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Norwegian dairy market had total revenues of $2.6bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 1.7% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 151.8 million kg in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.8% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $3.0bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the dairy market in Norway
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the dairy market in Norway
Leading company profiles reveal details of key dairy market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Norway dairy market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Norway economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Norway dairy market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Norway dairy market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Norway dairy market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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