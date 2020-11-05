New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Global Dairy Ingredients Market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market on a global and regional scale and offers insights into market outlook, regulatory framework, and key elements influencing the market growth. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report offers key insights into the market size, product portfolio, revenue generation, and progress of the market. The report also sheds light on the key competitors of the market and their key achievements.



Dairy Ingredients Market Size – USD 52.6 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends –Increasing adoption in Nutrition and Convenience Food Sectors.



The report is updated with the latest economic scenario due to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has brought dynamic changes in the major segments of the market. The report covers the present and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the economic scenario post-COVID-19.



The report evaluates the current situation and prospects in the forecast years and is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of the market, along with advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The study provides a thorough report on the top industry players with their scope and growth in the market.The major companies explored in the report are FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Dairy Farmers of America (U.S.), Arla Foods (Denmark), and Glanbia plc (Germany). Other players include Devondale Murray Goulburn (Australia), Groupe Lactalis (Germany), and Volac International Limited (U.K.), among others



The regional analysis is a comprehensive study of the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges faced by the competitors in each region. The key geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Furthermore, the report supplies an in-depth understanding and insight into the leading manufacturers and players with a brief overview of their business. This section deals with the latest business moves, product launches, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and profitable business ventures. The report also includes revenue estimations and CAGR of the Dairy Ingredients market in the coming years.



Dairy Ingredients Market Segmentation:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Milk powder

Whey ingredients

Milk protein concentrates (MPC)

Milk protein isolates (MPI)

Lactose and its derivatives

Casein & caseinates

Milk protein hydrolysates

Other dairy ingredients



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Milk

Whey



Nature (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Traditional dairy ingredients

Non-traditional dairy ingredients



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Bakery & confectionery

Dairy products

Convenience food

Infant milk formula

Sports & clinical nutrition

Other food products



The report explores the opportunities, market scope, business sphere, challenges, drivers, constraints, and threats that would interfere with the business landscape. The report also aims to provide strategic recommendations for the new entrants as well as well-established companies to enable efficient decision-making process.



Key Points of the Dairy Ingredients report:



Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established players to formulate informed business decisions

Comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of the key regions of the market along with analysis of market share, size, revenue, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, among others

Analysis of segments exhibiting promising growth over the forecast period



