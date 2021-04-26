Dairy Ingredients Market to Witness Steady Growth in the Near Future

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The dairy ingredients market is estimated to account for a value of USD 53.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 81.4 billion by 2025. The increasing consumption of convenience food, rise in health consciousness, and multi functionality of dairy ingredients (leading to their wide applications) drive the growth of the dairy ingredients industry.



By livestock, the cows segment is projected to dominate the dairy ingredients market during the forecast period.



By livestock, the cows segment is projected to account for a larger share in the dairy ingredients market during the forecast period. This is due to the large population of cows, globally, which leads to increased milk production. The other livestock-based dairy ingredients are highly region-specific, and hence, the market is limited globally. Also, the extraction of dairy ingredients from cow milk is comparatively easier and cheaper than from other sources.



By application, the bakery & confectionery segment is projected to dominate the dairy ingredients market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the bakery & confectionery segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019. This dominance is the result of the multiple applications of dairy ingredients in the bakery industry. Milk powders are primarily used in the bakery industry, as they offer many textural and functional properties due to which they are used as a milk substitute. Also, because of the increased shelf life of these products, along with less shelf space requirements, they are majorly preferred over fresh milk by many bakery products manufacturers .



The increasing demand for dairy ingredients in Asia Pacific is driving the growth of the dairy ingredients market.



The rise in the population and inclination toward the healthy lifestyle among the people in Asia Pacific have created the demand for functional and fortified foods in the region. Also, development in the economies and increase in disposable income have led the consumers to invest in health-related products and services. These factors have been driving the dairy ingredients market in the region.



Key players in this market include FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands), Groupe Lactalis (France), Arla Foods (Denmark), Saputo (Canada), Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), Dairy Farmers of America (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ornua (Ireland), AMCO Proteins (US), Prolactal (Austria), Valio (Finland), Glanbia (Ireland), Hoogwegt Group (The Netherlands), Batory Foods (USA), Ingredia SA (France), Agropur (Canada), and Euroserum (France). Major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through new product launches, expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.