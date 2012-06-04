Dairy Market in China 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- The Dairy Market in China is part of Netscribe's Food and Beverage Industry Series reports. The market is expected to grow with increasing health consciousness among consumers coupled with several government policies and subsidies favoring the sector.



The report begins with an introduction section which comprises an illustration of the dairy sector including various forms of milk and their usage. This is followed by the market overview of dairy market in China, providing details on the series of changes that has been experienced by the market. The section provides some of the trends that the Chinese dairy market is expected to realize, along with the industry size in terms of growth of fluid milk production, consumption and distribution. The report also mentions the growth in production, consumption and distribution of whole milk powder and non-fat dry milk. Consistent average price of milk and growth in number of dairy cows are also given. This section offers a better understanding of the overall Chinese dairy market.



The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of dairy products. It provides country-wise import and export for the year 2010. Import and export data provided are both in terms of value and volume.



Factors driving the growth of dairy market in China are also explained in detail. Huge consumer base, enhancement of national dairy herd, demonstration effect of FDI on dairy farms, increasing health consciousness, untapped market potential and growing retail network are providing growth opportunities for the Chinese dairy market.



Players operating in the market also face challenges which are impeding their development and growth. Major challenges identified are diseconomies of scale, market and farm disorders, lack of infrastructure in lower tier cities, rise in costs for imported feed, comparatively low animal productivity and contamination.



The report also presents the various government policies and subsidies which cater to the Chinese dairy sector. It also gives a brief idea about the several regulations on country's import and export alongwith the latest dairy safety standards.



Emerging trends in the dairy market include industrialization, emerging pediatric milk formula market, rising popularity of flavored milk, packs of varying sizes and growth of UHT milk.



The competition section outlays the competitive landscape of dairy industry in China briefing about the domestic and foreign players existing in the market. This section provides a ranking of the players based on revenue and profits followed by a three-dimensional analysis of key playersâ?? revenues, profits and market capitalization. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance, business highlights and their product portfolio, providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Key takeaway section summarizes the entire market in terms of opportunities, trends and challenges persisting in the dairy market in China.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59218/dairy-market-in-china-2012.html