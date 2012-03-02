Dairy Market Outlook - New Market Research Report

New Food research report from Business Insights is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2012 -- This report examines key innovations in the dairy market and the role new innovations have played in sustaining and growing the market. The report also considers wider trends in the food industry as a whole such as evolving consumer needs and preferences and changing economic circumstances, and how these changes are underpinning the drive for new product innovation in the dairy market.
Scope
- Understand key factors in the global economy that are driving the dairy market and new product innovation.
- Gain an insight into the key issues that are going to be important to the dairy market in the next five to ten years.
- Analyze the latest niche trends in dairy product development and identify areas for future development
- Consider the evolution of consumer attitudes to sustainability and animal welfare in the dairy market.
- Understand the impact of the latest developments of European health claims regulation on the dairy market.
Report Highlights
The US was the world's largest milk producer in 2009, followed by India. Other emerging markets have also increased their milk production, but have been unable to fulfill domestic demand. At the same time, new product launches in Asia have accounted for a decreasing share of innovation, while Latin American markets increased their share.
The global dairy market was valued at $323 billion in 2009, and is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% between 2009 and 2015, to reach $419 billion by 2015. The European markets accounted for the largest share of sales in the dairy market with approximately 47% of value sales in 2010, followed by North America with 17%.
The importance of dairy products with functional claims cannot be underestimated: These added value products tap into consumer demands for products that enable them to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and there has been strong growth in the innovation of products that offer consumers beauty benefits.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What can producers and manufacturers do to differentiate products and avoid commoditization in dairy?
- What are the key kinds of innovation, which categories are they seen in and which markets benefit from them?
- What issues do consumers really care about in dairy? How do these issues affect the future direction of the market and of innovation?
- Which markets are growing their dairy industries? What are the opportunities and challenges in these markets?
- Which health trends are playing a key role in driving product innovation in the dairy category?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CMS Energy Corporation, ConAgra Foods, Inc., Ebro Foods, S.A., Hutchison 3G UK Limited, Metro AG, Nestle SA, South African Airways, The World Bank, Unilever
