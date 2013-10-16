"Dairy Packaging in China" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Manufacturing market report from Euromonitor International: "Dairy Packaging in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Dairy products saw a number of safety issues in 2012, such as aflatoxin M1 being found in Mengniu's drinking milk, and Bright Dairy's U Best milk being contaminated by alkaline detergent, the market still saw double-digit volume growth, as dairy products have become a part of lifestyles in China. In recent years, the dairy market has seen more stability and consolidation, with a few leading players dominating in China. Diversified flavours and new functional products have become the main focus...
Euromonitor International's Dairy Packaging in China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cheese, Drinking Milk Products, Other Dairy Products, Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dairy Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dairy Packaging in Spain
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in France to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Germany to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in China to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Russia to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Hungary to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Venezuela to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Ireland to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Bulgaria to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Egypt to 2017