"Dairy Packaging in Mexico" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Dairy Packaging in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Dairy is already a mature category, given the high penetration of products among the Mexican population, either through commercial brands or through social programmes carried out by the Liconsa government company, a milk producer. In order to add freshness to the overall industry, segmentation practices were observed throughout the whole review period. In this respect, new lines of lactose-free, specific products for women, for adults over 40, for children, reduced-fat, skimmed or whole milk or...
Euromonitor International's Dairy Packaging in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Cheese, Drinking Milk Products, Other Dairy Products, Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dairy Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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