Dairy Packaging in Thailand - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- With the strong cultural tradition for healthy food in Thailand, dairy consumption has proven strong among Thai consumers. Hectic lifestyles, particularly in metropolitan areas, have seen Thai consumers adopt Western habits like drinking dairy products. Dairy is not traditionally a staple food type in Thailand.
Euromonitor International's Dairy Packaging in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Cheese, Drinking Milk Products, Other Dairy Products, Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
