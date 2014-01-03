Dairy Packaging in Thailand - New Market Research Report

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Dairy Packaging in Thailand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Overall dairy products packaging retail unit volumes continued to maintain healthy growth in 2012. Leading manufacturers of drinking milk, soy milk, drinking yoghurt, and spoonable yoghurt continued to introduce new products onto the market which helped sustain overall growth of dairy products packaging. Many manufacturers have utilised this packaging strategy to help stimulate strong growth of their products, such as new packaging designs and new sizes, to better capture the attention of their...
Euromonitor International's Dairy Packaging in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cheese, Drinking Milk Products, Other Dairy Products, Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dairy Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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