New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- It is predominantly used for milk, which sees high demand because of its protein and important nutrients such as vitamin D, vitamin B, calcium, and potassium. Globally, the dairy packaging market is expected to reach USD 97.25 Million by 2027 at the CAGR of 6.6% from USD 65.95 Billion in 2019.



Market Drivers



Growing awareness in people around the world regarding the proper packaging is the major propeller of the market. Pouches and bottles under dairy packaging together account for the largest market share around the globe of around 41% in 2019 due to its proper packaging of the products and do not create any mess. Cups in the packaging industry are generally used for the packaging of frozen products and beverage products because it has a coating of wax or plastic. Currently, more than 50% of the packaging is from plastics.



Regional Analysis



On the basis of regional terminology, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue due to the massive consumption and the production of milk and milk products in the region. Currently, the market accounts for almost half of the dairy trade all over the globe. North America had considerable growth in 2019 due to the growing number of alternative dairy products such as soya milk, coconut, and almost. The growing demand for flavored milk is propelling the market growth in the region.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



Bihai, Weyerhaeuser, Xinju Feng Pack, Jielong Yongfa, International Paper, Skylong, Ecolean, Coesia IPI, Serac, Teta Laval, SIG Combibloc, Elopak, Amcor, Greatview, Qingdao Likang Packing, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Group have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.



Segments Covered in the report



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Bottles

Pouches

Cups

Cans

Carton & Boxes



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Yogurt and cultured product

Milk

Butter

Cheese

Cream

Ice Cream

Others



Regional Analysis of the Dairy Packaging Market:



The global Dairy Packaging market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Dairy Packaging market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.



