Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Dairy Products Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Dairy Products market in China to grow at a CAGR of 11.87 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the changing population dynamics. The Dairy Products market in China has also been witnessing an increase in imports of dairy products. However, shortage in the supply of dairy products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Dairy Products Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the Dairy Products market in China and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd., China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., and Nestlé SA.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co. Ltd., China Dairy Group Ltd., Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. Ltd., Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Want Want China Holdings Ltd., and Wonder Dairy Industry Ltd. Co.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142611/dairy-products-market-in-china-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###