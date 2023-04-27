Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2023 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Daktronics, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: DAKT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Daktronics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: DAKT stocks, concerns whether certain Daktronics, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics' ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) that, as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company's deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) that as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) that the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



