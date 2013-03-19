DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs Are Now Taking Summer Flower Orders

Mooresville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The spring season is coming around quite fast and the warm summer weather will be here in the blink of an eye, which is why DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs is now taking orders for those who are looking to get their summer flowers. Whether one is a residential or commercial property owner, landscaping a property with beautiful summer flowers will give life to the property and enhance its curb appeal. They can turn a bleak, and boring exterior into a lively, colorful place ,where neighbors and homeowners can enjoy the sights.



The professional landscapers at DalaCasa understand that not all property owners enjoy or have the time to prepare their flowerbed or plant some petunias to spruce the place up. This is why they offer professional flower installation to make the property stand out from the rest. DalaCasa will be able to provide lawn care service in Huntersville for those who don’t like to get their hands dirty. For property owners who want to have the widest selection of flowers, be sure to put the orders in early because the most popular flowers tend to sell out quickly. They offer everything from Pink, White and Red Begonias to Petunias, Lilacs, Asparagus, Illustris Elephant Ear, and many more.



The landscapers will be able to prepare the exterior by removing any existing flowers that may be under the soil from the previous year. DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs mend the soil so that it is pristine shape with conditioners and topsoil. This will allow the newly planted flowers to blossom. Property owners need not worry even after one has ordered summer flowers for their exterior and have them installed, their landscapers will come by each month and shower them with a fertilizer. So, get a head start on the property’s curb appeal this year and start planning how amazing the home can and will look.



About DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs

DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs is a family-owned landscaping construction company that provide both residential and commercial services such as weed control, lawn care, landscape lighting and lawn moving services in Huntersville. DalaCasa also extends their services into Davidson, Mooresville and Cornelius, PA. Their professionals have the understanding of insect problems and how to properly care for any shrubbery that may be planted during landscaping. Their landscapers guarantee customer satisfaction and will stop at nothing until the property owners are completely happy. To learn more visit http://www.dalacasa.com