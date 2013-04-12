DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs Now Offering Numerous Lighting Packages for Spring 2013

Mooresville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- After all the hard work and investment that goes into perfecting the landscaping of a home, why have it all disappear when the sun goes down? With DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs new LED Lighting Packages, both residential and commercial property owners will see the value and benefits they have to offer. For those who are looking for landscape lighting in Mooresville, they can contact the DalaCasa professionals and be sure to have them installed by a certified Lighting technician.



When installing professional landscape lighting, it has the ability to transform a property making it look more inviting. For those that are looking for lighting packages anywhere from 6 to 100 lights, DalaCasa has custom packages that will meet a property owners needs. LED lighting is a new and exciting technology that will potentially be the future of all lighting due to the fact that each bulb uses less power and lasts up to ten times longer than traditional lighting. As it becomes the standard it elements such as landscape lighting, they make for little to no maintenance.



With the lighting packages from DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs property owners will have a lifetime warranty on transformers and lighting fixtures. The LED lights also have a three-year warranty that will be installed by a fully trained and certified lighting technician. By having new landscape lighting installed, this will provide a much safer and secure environment, leaving no potential hiding spots for burglars. They will also prevent any slip and falls from occurring with a well-lit pathway up the entrance of the home or around the property. With numerous advantages such as beautiful curb appeal, owners will be able to receive a free estimate. Contact DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs today to inquire about landscape lighting just in time for the spring and summer months where the outdoors is able to be enjoyed.



About DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs

DalaCasa Landscaping & Designs is a family-owned landscaping construction company that provide both residential and commercial services such as weed control, lawn care, landscape lighting and lawn moving services in Huntersville. DalaCasa also extends their services into Davidson, Mooresville and Cornelius, PA. Their professionals have the understanding of insect problems and how to properly care for any shrubbery that may be planted during landscaping. Their landscapers guarantee customer satisfaction and will stop at nothing until the property owners are completely happy.



