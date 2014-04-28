D'Alexander Encourages Listeners to 'Be Great' on Debut Release

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Hip Hop artists D’Alexander has had a passion for music since he was a child and has worked as an artist since he was a teenager. Then known as D-Tek, he decided to take his career in a different direction.



Having re-named himself D’Alexander, the rapper is proud to announce the release of his debut solo work, The Great. The five-track EP contains hard club songs as well as softer R&B sounds. One such track, “Take You Down”, is described as a throwback to the slow jams that once dominated the ‘90s. The release strives to show D’Alexander’s growth as an artist and encourage others to achieve greatness of their own.



“My inspiration for the title and concept is not to sound arrogant; it’s more of a resolution and conclusion. I summarize it best in my last song on the EP where I express that I have no other choice but to BE GREAT! So hopefully that comes through in the message and vibe that it isn’t only to show out but to express my focus and determination,” said D’Alexander.



Following the release of his debut single, D’Alexander was chosen to appear on DJ Epp’s compilation, My Deadly Venoms. The compilation also features the work of Trick Daddy, Wyclef Jean, and French Montana, among others. He also won the Coast2Coast Live Video contest with his follow-up single, “Tryna Get Mine”.



About D'Alexander

D'Alexander is a new up and coming artist from South Florida bringing his smooth lyrical delivery to the masses. Currently he released his EP "The Great" and continues to hone his skills with his mix of catchy commercial appeal and underground sensibilities.



The EP, which was released on his own label in March of this year, is currently available anywhere digital music is sold. To learn more about D’Alexander and his work, please visit his website at http://www.dalexandermusic.com/. He is also active on social media and YouTube, where he posts his music videos and song samples.