Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Dalian Dashang Group Co., Ltd.: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Dalian Dashang Group Co., Ltd.: Retail - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Dalian Dashang Group Co., Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Dalian Dashang Group Co., Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Dalian Dashang Group Co., Ltd."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Key Highlights

Dalian Dashang Group Co. Ltd. (DDG) is involved in operating multi-format retail stores. The product portfolio includes food, apparel, cosmetics, watches, accessories, electrical products and home improvement products among others. Currently, the company operates more than 200 large and medium stores across various provinces in China. This includes supermarkets, department stores, shopping malls and specialty electronic retail stores operating under banners such as Dashang, Dalian Mykal, Xinmate, Hyundai Department Store and Sheng 1000. The company also operates an online shop at www.66buy.cn. In addition to its retail operations, DDG operates amphitheatres, multiplexes and restaurants in shopping malls. The company is headquartered in Dalian, China.



Companies Mentioned



Dalian Dashang Group Co., Ltd.



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