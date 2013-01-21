Dallas Automatic Gate Company Combines New Security Technology with Traditional Values

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Land owners in Texas are among the most well informed citizens in the country with regard to property rights and home security. Terry Campbell, owner of the family-operated Dallas Automatic Gate company regularly meets with homeowners who can back up this claim.



“Our customers know their rights,” said Campbell. “We help them protect those rights. Some of our customers are farmers and ranchers, and they don't only have to worry about home invasions or unwanted trespassers. A secure gate is a must.”



To the average homeowner, the concept of livestock theft might conjure images of old black and white Western movies. However, there are real “black hats” in modern times who seek opportunities to make off with cattle and other livestock.



This reality was discovered by a rancher in Stratford, Texas in October—over 20 head of cattle were stolen from the ranch by an employee. Texas residents aren't the only victims of livestock theft, as Maria Wagner of Southwest Missouri also learned last month, when more than half of her cattle were stolen, worth an estimated $15,000.



In addition to detouring theft, driveway gates have become more convenient and affordable in recent years. Dallas Automatic Gate has introduced to its customers new security technologies for automatic driveway gates, such as Bluetooth capability. Bluetooth systems for driveway gates are generally easier and more affordable to install than traditional multi-conductor cables, which are usually buried underground and often require driveways to be dug up.



Homeowners have also learned that developments in solar power have made automatic driveway gates more economical. Further increasing the ease of installation and maintenance, solar powered driveway gates don't require power from the main home or outbuilding.



“We want to educate homeowners about all of the new security options at their disposal,” continued Campbell, who takes a hands-on approach to each job alongside his son. “We're a family business that never uses subcontractors. I think this puts us in a unique position to be more attentive to our customers.”



Dallas Automatic Gate is currently offering a free report for homeowners about how to begin shopping for a driveway gate which would best meet their individual needs. For more information, interested readers can visit http://www.dallas-automaticgate.com/.



About Dallas-AutomaticGate.com

Dallas-AutomaticGate.com is a Family owned and operated business for over 20 years. We are small enough to give the personal touch securing your family and property that comes with a automatic driveway gate but yet large enough to service your needs.An automatic driveway gate is certainly a wise investment for people who want to enhance the value of their property, provide added security and guard their privacy and this is why we exist.



For more information about this press release or to schedule an interview with Terry Campbell, please call (972) 463-7163 or e-mail him.



Contact:

For more information contact:

Terry Campbell

Tel. (972) 463-7163

Email