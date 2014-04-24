Dallas-Based Handmade Paper Flower Artist Brings Designs to Food Network's Restaurant Impossible

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Restaurant Impossible and Chef Robert Irvine fans worldwide saw the handmade paper flower designs of Dallas artist and entrepreneur Jenny Jafek-Jones, owner of The Crimson Poppy (http://www.thecrimsonpoppy.com), when her decorative wall panels were installed at Oklahoma City’s Urban Roots on Episode 308 of Restaurant Impossible (air date 4/9/14).



Jafek-Jones says the opportunity to provide a decor piece for the Urban Roots restaurant/entertainment space arose after she saw a call for volunteers to work on the show in Oklahoma City and responded by email. The volunteer coordinator saw information about The Crimson Poppy in Jafek-Jones' signature line and forwarded it on to Restaurant Impossible designer Cheryl Torrenueva.



"The assistant contacted me to see if I’d be able to put together some wall art within the time frame and limited budget of the show," noted Jafek-Jones. "I said I would love to try, and the rest was history. It was a fun challenge and an amazing experience, and the staff of Restaurant Impossible could not have been more pleasant to work with."



The designer is equally excited about the inclusion of her Miniature Paper Flower Hair Combs in an exclusive celebrity gift bag being prepared by California-based The Artisan Group in Honor of Earth Day 2014.



The gift bag will be delivered to some of Hollywood’s most eco-conscious celebrities, including Jessica Alba, Emma Watson, Edward Norton, Adrian Grenier, Will.i.am, Robert Redford, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drew Barrymore, Woody Harrelson, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Julianne Moore, Ted Danson, Meryl Streep, Cameron Diaz, John Mayer, Geena Davis, Barbra Streisand, Alicia Silverstone, Ian Somerhalder, Lisa Kudrow, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Rachel McAdams, and Neil Patrick Harris.



Jafek-Jones chose to gift the Miniature Paper Flower Hair Combs for the holiday gift bag because they gave her the opportunity to upcycle paper scraps left over from previous projects, as well as incorporate vintage components from her collection. "I wanted to gift an item these environmentally aware celebrities would enjoy both for its beauty and the eco-conscious design," she noted. "They are perfect for women who love flowers, for wedding parties and for men looking for a thoughtful, uniquely beautiful gift."



Recipients of the Artisan Group gift bag will find the Miniature Paper Flower Hair Combs nestled inside clear 'paint bucket' containers with metal tops and bottoms branded with The Crimson Poppy logos Jafek-Jones cut from outdated line sheets that were in the recycling bin. Jafek-Jones also repurposed the cardboard box the buckets were shipped in to create holders for each unique hair comb.



The Miniature Paper Flower Hair Combs are custom made to order and start at $75.00. They can be purchased at http://www.thecrimsonpoppy.com.



Jafek-Jones creates her paper art out her Dallas, Texas studio, which was built for her by her husband and featured in the fall 2013 issue of Studios Magazine. The artist is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and offers classes for groups of eight or less. She notes, "The classes are popular for wedding parties learning how to make paper flowers for centerpieces or a group of friends who want a fun and creative afternoon."



Jafek-Jones loves brides and weddings are her specialty. Her paper flower designs have been featured in BRIDES and Southern Weddings magazines and she enjoys working with both individuals and event planners.



Retailers seeking handcrafted paper flowers are welcome to contact Jafek-Jones regarding wholesale opportunities.



The Crimson Poppy has participated in GBK's Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounges for the 2012 Golden Globes, Academy Awards, and MTV Movie Awards, and had its products included in celebrity gift bags at the Official Gift Lounge for the 46th Annual CMA Awards.



Its giant paper flowers were displayed in the storefront of L'Occitane 5th Avenue (New York) and were used as staging in the Sundance Jewelry Catalog. Skyline Elementary School (Stillwater, Oklahoma) won the Scholastic Books' Annual Book Fair Contest in part due to The Crimson Poppy's tropical luau themed entry display; where Jafek-Jones contributed two eight-foot tall orchids and the children contributed individual flowers.



To learn more about The Crimson Poppy, inquire about classes, learn about flower and color meanings or begin a dialogue regarding custom work, contact Jenny Jafek-Jones by email or phone, or visit http://www.thecrimsonpoppy.com. Follow The Crimson Poppy on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram (@thecrimsonpoppy).



About Jenny Jafek-Jones

Jenny Jafek-Jones, gardener and proprietor of The Crimson Poppy (http://www.thecrimsonpoppy.com) always forgets to water her houseplants. She considers herself the rightful heir to her mother's "black thumb." To compensate, she spends hours tending and trimming ordinary paper until it turns into delicate petals and leaves.



The beauty and attention to detail that hallmarks her extraordinary paper flowers has been recognized in BRIDES, Paper Runway, and Southern Wedding magazines as well as numerous wedding and paper-related websites. Her work has appeared in "All Things Paper: 20 Unique Projects from Leading Paper Crafters, Artists and Designers," by Ann Martin. A new how-to featuring Jafek-Jones' work is scheduled to hit bookshelves in the summer of 2014.



Jafek-Jones resides with her husband, daughter and forty-nine pairs of scissors in Dallas, Texas. Her paper flowers enchant recipients around the globe.



Contact info:

Jenny Jafek-Jones

Dallas, Texas

405.743.9592

http://www.thecrimsonpoppy.com

e: gardener@thecrimsonpoppy.com