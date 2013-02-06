Dallas Doctor Offers Surgery for Vaginal Rejuvenation and Improved Shape of the Labia

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- One of the most qualified fellows in the American Academy of Cosmetic surgery, Dr. Robert L true MD, is breaking the barriers that have been created by taboo in the area of cosmetic surgery. The vulva and vaginal area of a woman's body is rarely discussed, despite the fact that a number of women are not satisfied with their appearance.



Many women complain about having labia that are longer than they would prefer it to be. Others may opt to have the amount of fat in their vulva either increased, to make it look more full, or decreased. Still other women feel loose with intercourse and desire vaginal tightening to enhance their sexual experience.



Dr. True performs these procedures for two main purposes. One of them is to restore the function of the vaginal area; in terms of the ability to receive sexual pleasure. Another is to change the aesthetics of the vagina, which has led to the procedure being referred to as a work of art, or design. Overall the quality of a woman's sexual relationships and life are improved.



There are a number of people who are skeptical about cosmetic vaginal surgery, despite its proven benefits.



There are some who argue that the ability to feel sensations in the vagina during intercourse takes a long time to be restored. Furthermore, there is a chance that complications can occur.



Depending on the type of procedure performed, Dr. True's patients have reported that they were able to have sexual intercourse after a period of about two to six weeks, when healing had occurred. The doctor assures his patients that years of experience in this field allow him to ensure that no complications will arise.



The different types of surgery that can be performed to improve the vaginal area focus on particular areas. Dr. True and his team make sure that they match the needs of their patients with the right type of procedure.



Vaginal rejuvenation is targeted towards women who would like to improve the sensation in the vagina, which may be reduced after childbirth. In this type of surgery, Dr. True restores the natural shape and size of a woman's vagina prior to giving birth.



There are a number of procedures within vaginal cosmetic surgery that are designed to decrease skin or fat. Labiaplasty requires the surgeon to trim off excess or elongated labial skin, while clitoral hood reduction reduces the skin around the clitoris to enhance stimulation. Fat transfer to the vulva increases the fullness of the vulva.



Dr. True's knowledge in this field can guarantee an improvement in women’s health and satisfaction; giving them more freedom and satisfaction from her sexuality.



Before cosmetic surgery such as labliaplasty is done, a woman with large labia may experience pain when she is carrying out activities such as exercise. Sexual intercourse can stop being pleasurable in this type of situation.



The surgeon recommends that all his patients have the chance to "decide on the best options for their needs." According to him, consultation is one of the most important parts of the entire procedure. It allows him to explain the expected results to his patients, answering any questions that they may have. All the steps of labiaplasty are well explained on Dr. True's website: http://www.truemd.com/labiaplasty-procedures.



In order to arrange to have this procedure done, book an appointment with Dr. True.



