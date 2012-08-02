Dallas DWI Lawyer from Johnson and Noriega Answers Criminal Defense Questions on Ask the Lawyer

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- From time-to-time everyone likes to unwind with friends and family and enjoy a cold refreshing alcoholic beverage. But if a person is planning on having several drinks, it is important they have a designated driver or alternative solution to get home.



For those people who find themselves behind the wheel after a few drinks, if pulled over by a police officer it can be difficult to know the best way to answer questions or requests posed.



Dallas DWI Attorneys Johnson and Noriega PLLC are receiving rave reviews for their recent appearance on the “Ask the Lawyer” show, which ran on TXA 21 on June 27, 2012. The show, which focused on the current DWI laws in Texas and criminal defense topics, featured live caller questions answered by Dallas DWI Lawyer Chris Johnson.



On “Ask the Lawyer,” Johnson spoke about “No Refusal” weekends and explained how cases are won and lost. A “No Refusal” weekend generally refers to a weekend that coincides with a holiday. On these weekends, individuals pulled over for a suspected DWI who refuse to provide a breath or blood sample may have a warrant placed to obtain their blood.



According to Johnson, although the weekends are called “No Refusal,” people always maintain the right to decline to provide a breath or blood sample. However, they will likely be transported back to the police station, whereby they will await their warrant.



On the show, Johnson also discussed the typical costs associated with a DWI case. These fees can range upwards of $20,000, making it essential to hire a DWI attorney in Dallas that is experienced and trustworthy.



Johnson and Noriega state that it is important to hire an attorney who understands the law and can uphold a person’s rights, including challenging the admissibility of alcohol testing used in the case.



According to the Dallas DWI attorneys, “Johnson and Noriega PLLC represents the interests of those facing criminal charges to fullest. Our attorneys will work with you personally and help minimize the stress throughout the entire criminal process. If you or a loved one is facing criminal charges anywhere within Dallas/Fort Worth, contact our office immediately for a free consultation with an attorney.”



In addition to providing DWI and DUI defense, Johnson and Noriega PLLC specializes in a wide range of practice areas, including assault, theft, robbery, sex crimes, drug possession, drug transportation, drug trafficking, homicide, domestic violence, parole and probation revocation and injury to a child.



For more information, visit http://www.DallasTXCriminalAttorneys.com



About Johnson and Noriega PLLC

Based in Dallas, Texas, Johnson and Noriega PPLC is a law firm specializing in a large selection of criminal defense areas for clients located in and around the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Both Jose Noriega and Chris Johnson pride themselves on their legal acumen, as well as their ability to assess and understand the needs of their clients.