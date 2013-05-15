Dallas Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo to Take Place on May 18 and 19 in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Every year, thousands of Americans contemplate starting a franchise as a way to become business owners. The Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo has earned a well-deserved reputation as an ideal source of information for entrepreneurs who wish to learn more about franchising. On May 18 and 19, the expo will be back in Dallas, Texas at the Dallas Market Hall.



People who attend the Dallas Franchise Expo will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from full-time and successful franchises, as well as learn about part-time business opportunities that are currently available throughout the area. Attendees will also select from a variety of free daily workshops that are taught by experienced professionals like franchise experts, financial specialists and lawyers. For people who are dreaming of owning their own business, the expo will provide an outstanding resource to help them find the franchise that is the best fit for them.



According to Fred Cox, President of National Event Management, owning a franchise can be a very wise business decision. In addition to helping local economies thrive, industry data indicates that 95 percent of franchises are still going strong five years after opening their doors. In addition, research shows, buying a franchise can more than double a person’s chance to succeed as a business owner. One reason this is true is that franchise owners get to utilize the marketing support and training from their parent company.



“We are delighted to produce an expo that will help so many people learn what they need to know about starting their own franchise,” Cox said.



“From learning which Dallas business opportunity is the best for them, to speaking directly with successful franchise owners, we hope this expo helps a new group of people achieve their dreams of opening their own business.”



People who are unable to attend the Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo in Dallas may wish to attend the Raleigh Franchise Expo in North Carolina later this year.



The Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo

Dates: Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19

Time: Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Dallas Market Hall – 2200 Stemmons Freeway

Admission: $8 at the door, $6 if purchased online

For more information, please visit http://www.franchiseshowinfo.com/dallas/visitor



About National Event Management:

Established in 1972, National Event Management (NEM) has become a leader in the development, production and management of consumer events across North America.



Lisa Spodek, Director of Marketing

905-477-2677 ext. 225

lspodek@nationalevent.com