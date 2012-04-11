Dallas IT Firm Business Solutions Inc. Invited to MSPU Boot Camp at DFW

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- Each month at locations across the United States, Canada and around the globe, hundreds of the world’s top IT services firms gather to learn from several of the technology industry’s thought leaders about leadership, sales, marketing, service delivery and cloud computing.



The MSP University/SPC International boot camps offer IT firms like Business Solutions Inc., known in the local market as BSI DFW, with the latest in business strategies and innovative technology solutions that Business Solutions Inc can bring to market. In addition, Business Solutions Inc. will perfect strategies to provide the exceptional service that clients are demanding in their own competitive business landscapes.



“We are excited to be participating in the MSP University Boot Camp Later this month. This form of continuing education strengthens our awareness of new technologies that we can leverage to continue to provide our clients the best in industry support they have come to expect”, says Rocky Tindle, Vice President and Partner in Business Solutions Inc.



During the Dallas boot camp, Business Solutions Inc. will have immediate access to many of the top IT manufacturers where Business Solutions Inc. can also learn and strengthen relationships that will ultimately benefit clients in the long run.



MSP University is the largest online business improvement and transformation resource and independent community for IT solution and managed services providers that wish to increase their efficiencies, effectiveness and net profits. MSP University provides IT business operations, sales and marketing and technical service delivery improvement education, training, fulfillment and consulting services to Fortune 50 IT manufacturer, distributor and vendor channels, and to IT membership organizations, franchises and thousands of independent IT service organizations worldwide.



The MSP University Dallas Boot Camp is being held on April 12 and 13. More information and to register visit - http://www.mspu.us/bootcamps/default.aspx.



Learn more at http://www.mspu.usand http://www.bsidfw.com



Founded in 1976, Business Solutions Inc. is one of the foremost providers of fixed cost IT support, helpdesk support services, telephone solutions, hosted Exchange, and virtual servers/cloud computing to companies around in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Our datacenter centric approach is different than our competitors, and our customer service is unlike any firm that you have worked with before.



BSI’s principals possess more than 75 years combined Information Technology experience serving customers in the transportation, architectural and engineering, medical, legal, accounting, and real estate markets in the United States as well as diverse cultural locations such as Mexico, South America, and Canada. BSI has earned the respect of companies worldwide for its unflinching commitment to excellence and with many of our engineers having 10 or more Microsoft certifications, we offer unparalleled technical skills in helping companies manage their information technology resources for greater competitive advantage.