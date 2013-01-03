Dallas Limo Announce Party Bus for a Supersized Limousine Experience

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Limousines are one of the instantly identifiable hallmarks of the high roller. Celebrities, millionaires, businessmen and bankers all make use of these luxury services to make a bold a statement about their worth and get the best out of the transport experience at the same time. Limousines are however limited in how many they can comfortably carry, and taking inspiration from rock stars with their latest supersized limousine, the party bus Dallas Limo are looking to welcome 2013 with a bang.



Dallas Limo have been providing excellent luxury limousine services in Dallas, Texas for years, and have established a reputation as one of the best providers in the state. Their fleet includes luxury SUV’s and town cars, stretch Sedans and SUVs, and town cars for those who want a more understated elegance. The addition of the party bus completes their fleet and offers an experience unlike any other.



The party bus, which can seat up to 50 people, is fitted out with highest quality leather seating, neon lighting, sound systems, widescreens, bar, stripper poles and more. The bus can be rented by the hour, and can be used for travel to a reception or as the central location of the party itself. The ambience can be set to fit the mood of the occasion, with changeable lighting states and customisable music playlists.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “The party bus is one of the most outstanding innovations of the modern age, because they don’t even need an occasion or a destination- they are the occasion and the destination. Stepping onto the party bus, a group can become the centre of a mobile party that recruits and amazes more people the longer it drives around, and unlike a bar, pick-ups and drop offs are to the door, meaning everyone is safe after a late night of partying. Jump on board the party bus and you’re sure of the most unforgettable night of 2013.”



About Dallas Limo

At Dallas Limo, they are committed to providing clients with the highest level of transportation. Their impressive fleet includes luxury town cars and a variety of stretch limousines. Whether it be for a wedding, a sports game, a night on the town our a tourist visit, Dallas Limo ensures clients can get around town in the style that they deserve. For more information, please visit: http://www.dallaslimo.com/