Dallas Matchmakers Dish out the Insights of a Great 1st Date

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- In a large city like Dallas, countless singles go on first dates every night with the hopes of finding love—fruitlessly dating and growing frustrated. So what exactly makes a great first date? With a little expert advice on the subject the matchmakers from Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service know they can help and have decided to dish out their inside knowledge of what exactly makes a first date great. After all, their advice is reputable—they’ve been helping singles achieve dating success for over 25 years!



A popular question many people have is what makes a great first date? The matchmakers from Dallas and Fort Worth Singles know that a first date should always be low-key, no grand gestures, and no over-the-top dinners—an area a lot of single men go wrong. A man should always ask a woman out as well as if she has any preferences on the venue—but it should ultimately be his decision as he always take the lead on making the plans and reservations, and ensuring they both have a good time together.



The Dallas and Fort Worth Singles matchmaking team stresses location—pushing for locations that lead to conversation. Why? Because great locations give you something to talk about, even when awkward silences creep up. Great places include a modern art galleries, wine tasting tours, and restaurants with a cozy and intriguing atmosphere. Walking around a Sunday’s market, shopping and browsing at festivals, or even a beautiful picnic in the park—all great ideas. “The key is to be charming,” explains Dallas and Fort Worth Singles, but most importantly, they recommend everyone to be themselves. The key to a great first date is to keep costs and expectations low—hold back on expensive dates—until things are more serious and special



The first date is an opportunity for two people to get to know each other and decide whether or not they want to see each other again. Whether the answer is yes or no, it’s important singles keep putting themes out there and take chances in the dating world. At the end of the day, the matchmakers want everyone to remember one thing: a first date is just a date, it’s not the end of the world.



Local singles interested in going on a great first date provided by Dallas and Fort Worth Singles



can contact a dating a professional by calling 214-292-2462 or visiting: http://dallasandfortworthsingles.com



About Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service

Dallas and Fort Worth Singles is a personalized dating service for busy professionals. Unlike impersonal online dating sites, they provide a hands-on customized approach for their clients. The matchmakers work one-on-one with clients to help them find that someone special to share the joys of life with.



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