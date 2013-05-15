Skeetobusters - Promoting West Nile Awareness - Safely

Friendswood, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Mosquitoes are a Worldwide Health issue in many places with different diseases they carry. In the United States, we tend to be less aware of the deadly role of mosquitoes because we control their population to a great extent. Still, on average, over 1,000 Americans annually experience serious illness or death as a result of a mosquito bite. There are over 3,000 different species of mosquitoes throughout the world; currently 176 species are recognized in the United States. Mosquitoes can be an annoying, serious problem in man's domain. They interfere with work and spoil hours of leisure time. Their attacks on farm animals can cause loss of weight and decreased milk production. Some mosquitoes are capable of transmitting diseases such as malaria, yellow fever, dengue, filariasis and encephalitis [St. Louis encephalitis (SLE), Western Equine encephalitis (WEE), LaCrosse encephalitis (LAC), Japanese encephalitis (JE), Eastern Equine encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV)] to humans and animals.



West Nile Season is Upon Us

With a Mild Winter and heavy rains Mosquitoes have become active and the biggest concern is West Nile Virus for 2013! 2012, According to Austin/Travis County Health and Human service Department, Adult Mosquito Populations are Monitored and tested for West Nile. Travis County has seen a total of 73 Mosquito pools testing positive for WNV which is the highest number since 2003.



Prevent West Nile

Deet is the most common and recommended repellent, However it is a poison. But there are alternatives:

- Find an Organic Mosquito Control that is Family and Pet Safe, also, Wear Long Sleeves with pants if outdoors.

- Get Rid of all Standing Water in discarded tires, flowerpots, Rain Gutters, bird baths, and any place in the yard that has a water pooling issue. This can promote a site for mosquito breeding.

- From Dust and dawn mosquitoes are active and most likely to carry WNV, try to stay indoors.

- West Nile virus kills birds, though most survive infection. If you find a dead bird, do not handle it.



Symptoms

20% of people infected with WNV could develop the following:

- Flu Like symptoms with Fever, Headaches, Body Aches, Occasional Skin Rashes, and Swollen Lymph Glands. Senior Citizens 50 and over are at high risk for disease.

- Some people are not aware that they are even carrying the disease and could be at risk. If these symptoms should start to surface, Or you feel you may have contacted WNV, contact your physician immediately!



About West Nile virus

Texas has reported 351 West Nile cases in 2012 with 15 deaths, the majority of the cases reported 80 % were in Dallas.



Let's decrease the number of West Nile cases in 2013, for more info contact your local Health and Human Services Department.



