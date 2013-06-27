Find Dallas' Best Music Events, Venues, at DallasMusicScene.net

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- DallasMusicScene.net announces that “Dallas is taking over the music scene in Texas.”



And now, residents and those visiting the Dallas area will be able to find the best in local music and Texas nightlife with the help of DallasMusicScene.net.



Latest website DallasMusicScene.net provides information about the best musical acts, and details of the events at great nightclubs in the Dallas and Fort Worth metro area. Browse through the calendar found on DallasMusicScene.net, and you’ll find a list of featured bands and their upcoming shows throughout Dallas.



Natives of Dallas, the team behind DallasMusicScene.net have “played with the bands and at the clubs that make Dallas the best spot for nightlife in Texas”. They are able to provide abundant insight to viewers that may visit their site, as they are have worked alongside some of the best acts in Dallas, such as legends Stevie Ray Vaughn, Jeff Beck, and other featured musicians which may be found on DallasMusicScene.net.



The people behind DallasMusicScene.net promote a diverse range of musicians, posting the latest events of musicians from all genres, whether it’s country, blues, or hip hop.



Dallas’ bands and musicians may post details of their upcoming music events on the website for free.



DallasMusicScene is based in Dallas, Texas, offering the best options and insight to Dallas’ music scene and nightlife.



For more information, visit http://www.dallasmusicscene.net, or contact David Grimsley at 214 296-7317