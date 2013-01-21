Dallas Optometrist Introduces Epic Eye Care

Garland, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Dallas Optometrist of epic eye care provides he best of professionalism and great eye care services to each and every one of the patient who walks in. Guaranteed success is something one can get with the quality eye care services provided here. The experience is totally risk free when it comes to contact lenses or even spectacle veterans, so one does not have to worry about anything.



Knowing that each and every customer has their own specific choices, all of them are appreciated and customized services are provided to exceed expectations. To create long lasting customers is the goal at the end of the day, and by providing quality services, more customers are brought into epic eye care, all in search of the ideal eye treatment. Epic Eye care serves all residents in the areas Garland, Murphy and Sachse.



The three main services offered are contact lens services, eye glasses services and eye glass prescription services. There are three types of contact lenses offered here- soft contact lenses, colored contact lenses, and rigid gas permeable contact lenses. The soft contact lenses work out to be really comfortable and are to be used for a short period of time, so the risk of infection isn’t there.



The daily disposable soft contact lenses, silicone extended wear disposables that can be used for about 30 days, and high definition disposables that will give the wearer a HD look at life and can be used for a month. In the colored soft contact lens, visibility tint, enhancement tint, color tint and light filtering tint are offered. The rigid gas permeable contact lenses are harder than the soft ones and are more durable.



In the eye glasses services, the patient’s eyes are studied and the best glasses to suit their lifestyle and eyes is created. There are bifocal lenses, high index lenses, aspheric lenses, photochromic lenses, reading and prescription lenses and many other choices. The eye care offered by Dallas Optometrist will give relief against having dry eyes, put an end to all types of eye allergies, and glasses and contacts to meet along with one’s lifestyle will be provided so that satisfaction is guaranteed.



Eye exams are conducted, emergency visits are undertaken in the times of need, and the required eye relief is provided to all the patients so that no one has to suffer from any kind of eye issue. Medical and vision insurances are also accepted by the Dallas Optometrist. Some of the accepted insurances are from Ancillary Care services, National Vision administrator, Eye Med, Humana and a whole lot more. Making it convenient for patients, online booking can also be done, so one can make their appointment in a really easy manner.



To know more about the Dallas Optometrist or to know more about the eye care services provided, visit http://www.epiceyecare.com or call epic eye care at 972-268-7938. Epic eye care is located at 1138 Beltine Rd. Suite 230 Garland, TX 75040.