Dallas Police Sergeant Seeks Congressional Seat in Texas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- With rising crime rates and unemployment skyrocketing, Dallas Police Sergeant Demetrick "Tre" Pennie states, "It's time for a new vision" in Texas's 30th congressional district. Sgt. Pennie states he is running for U.S. Congress to combat 27 years of broken promises. Sgt. Pennie is a U.S. Army veteran, 20 year Dallas Police Officer and has a doctorate degree from Texas Tech University.



Pennie states he has a comprehensive plan to turn the district around. According to his website this plan is called "EARN-IT" which stands for the Economic, Academic and Reward Network In Training. Pennie states the EARN-IT plan has 4 key elements which will began transforming the district. Element 1: Economically improving community conditions and creating real jobs by encouraging investments in infrastructure and public works. One such investment will be to build a community development center entitled "Opportunity Central". Opportunity Central will be a neighborhood jobs and development center which will house offices for public service recruiters, business recruiters and educational professionals. Pennie states Opportunity Central will be the fusion center of job placement. It will be the place where education and dreams meet opportunity. Element 2: The plan helps Academically by training people to work in different economic markets through internships and apprenticeship programs. This includes offering kids and adults computer coding classes to prepare them for higher paying jobs in the technology field with companies such as Google, Apple, Amazon etc. Element 3: The plan offer Rewards to businesses by giving tax credits for participating in the program while growing their qualified applicant pools. It will also be rewarding for individuals by allowing them to gain valuable workforce training while being evaluated for job placement. Element 4: The plan states it will Network with community stakeholders that have a vested interest in improving the viability of underserved communities. This involves partnering with healthcare professionals, law enforcement officals, educators, corporations, non-profits, chruches and other community leaders.



Sergeant Pennie believes his "EARN-IT" program will be like non-other in the country. He stated, "This program will serve as a model program for other underserved communities across the United States. It has all the key elements to give young and older adults the keys to success. We will partner with law enforcement, educators and businesses to reduce crime through opportunity."



Texas's 30th congressional district seat is currently held by incumbent Eddie Bernice Johnson. According to a recently released video, Sergeant Tre Pennie believes the time is right for change. Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday October 13th to Friday October 30th . Election Day is Tuesday November 3, 2020.



About Sgt. Demetrick Pennie

Sgt. Demetrick Pennie is a 20-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department. He has his doctorate degree in Higher Education from Texas Tech University. He served four years in the US Army from 1995-1999. Sgt. Pennie is currently a nationally recognized law enforcement advocate. He appears regularly on major news outlets.



Website: www.pennieforcongress.com