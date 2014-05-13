Dallas Portable Toilets Rental Launches Special Event Potties

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Portable toilets are a basic necessity for any type of events. With the advancement of technology and its innovations, there is a solution to every problem in the modern life. Portable toilets are also one of the innovations that have offered a solution for outdoor sanitary facilities. There is a wide array of portable toilets available in the market for any type of events which are designed differently for different purposes. The Dallas portable toilets rental company offers various options for portable toilet rentals, and with the new innovation of construction site portable toilets, it now offers a new option for the construction sites in the region.



The new innovative portable toilets are designed not only to meet the sanitary needs but also add a lot more significance to the construction site. These particular sanitary units have bright exteriors and are considered ideal for high way and roadway construction job as they are reflective. Its bright exteriors alerts the traffic to slow down which adds to construction site safety. This makes these portable toilets an ideal choice for any construction site works.



It has a spacious interior with extra room that is used for storing something that is essential for workers. These toilets are highly durable as they are built of high molecular twin sheet polythene which makes the exteriors indestructible. These portable toilets have extra large tanks and full size bowl which makes it possible to handle heavy use.



When it comes to sanitation for construction sites, having a clean and hygienic portable toilet is very important. The Dallas portable toilets rental takes every care to ensure the toilet units are in clean working condition. They use hospital grade disinfectants to clean the toilet units at every single service. They also offer separate urinal to make it convenient for users to get in and out, removing the germs. These toilets being highly ventilated, there won’t be any issue with odors.To obtain more details regarding Dallas Portable Toilets please visit http://www.portabletoiletsdallastx.com



About Dallas Portable Toilets

Dallas Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Dallas. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Dallas, TX

Email: info@portabletoiletsdallastx.com

http://www.portabletoiletsdallastx.com