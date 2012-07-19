Dallas Roofing Company Roofing Giant Offers 25 Years of Experience to Dallas-Area Homeowners

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- A home’s roof is one of the most vital parts of its structure. Everything pertaining to a roof—from its initial construction to on-going repair—requires expertise. Although some ambitious “Do-It-Yourselfers” want to try to handle roof repairs on their own, due to its inherent dangers it really is a job that is best left to the professionals.



Roofing Giant, a Dallas roofing company, has been getting a lot of attention lately for its roof repair and replacement services, as well as its superior workmanship and high quality products.



The Dallas roofers, who have been in business for 25 years, pride themselves on offering homeowners in Texas on-time and reliable service. Depending on the size of the roof, the work can be completed in as little as one day. For area residents who need roofing in Dallas TX, the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Roofing Giant is ready, willing and able to help.



Although many homeowners believe that their roof’s condition is fine if it is not leaking immediately after a hailstorm or high winds, they may not realize that problems may not occur for a few years—long after the deadline to file an insurance claim.



As a construction company that focuses its expertise in this specific area of home maintenance, the team at Roofing Giant examines roofs after a hailstorm to evaluate and assess any current or potential concerns.



“Our experts know the signs of damage long before the resulting problems present themselves,” said Oleg Shtereb, Manager of Roofing Giant, adding that the unique weather conditions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area can greatly reduce the life of roofs.



“Roofing Giant works with the homeowners to identify and resolve roofing issues quickly. We will also work with homeowners and help with the sometimes-complicated insurance claim process.”



The Dallas roof repair company also offers its customers a free no-obligation roof inspection and estimate. Visitors to their website can enter their information on the home page and a company representative will contact them quickly.



Roofing Giant is also a full-service construction company. In addition to roof repair and replacement, they offer services such as siding installation, exterior and interior painting and chimney repair.



And, because the owners and staff at Roofing Giant believe strongly in giving back and helping others, 10 percent of the company’s profits are donated to charities that help care for orphans throughout the world.



About Roofing Giant

Roofing Giant is a leading construction company that provides excellent Dallas roof repair. By using highest quality material and workmanship in the industry, we ensure durability of the roof. We are licensed, certified, and fully insured with $2 million liability policy. With roofing professionals on our team who have over 25 years experience in all areas of roofing services, customers can count on Roofing Giant for on time and reliable service. Our task is to deliver the best possible services at the lowest price with the highest quality. For more information, please visit http://roofinggiant.com